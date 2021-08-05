Rue21 Men's Jeans: Buy 1, get 50% off 2nd + up to $60 off
Rue21 · 54 mins ago
Rue21 Men's Jeans
Buy 1, get 50% off 2nd + up to $60 off
free shipping w/ $50

Pick from 50 pairs, and the BOGO offer applies in cart. Apply coupon code "HAULTIME" to get extra $10 off $50, $25 off $100, or $60 off $200. Shop Now at Rue21

  • Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders over $50.
  • Pictured are the Rue21 Men's Ultra Flex Black Boot Cut Jeans for $26.99 (savings of $13 for two pairs).
  • Code "HAULTIME"
  • Expires in 14 hr
    Published 54 min ago
