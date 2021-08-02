Rue21 Men's 10" Twill Cargo Shorts for $4
Rue21 · 25 mins ago
Rue21 Men's 10" Twill Cargo Shorts
$3.97
free shipping w/ $50

That's $23 off and a very low price for men's cargo shorts. Buy Now at Rue21

  • Available in Gray Camo.
  • Spend $50 for free shipping; otherwise shipping adds $7.95.
  • Expires 8/6/2021
    Published 25 min ago
