Zavvi · 28 mins ago
Ruckus 4-in-1 Pro Gaming Kit
$43 $83
free shipping

Apply coupon code "DNFS" to bag free shipping on this bundle that's also $41 off list price. Buy Now at Zavvi

Features
  • RGB LED wired gaming keyboard with 104 soft-cushioned keys
  • wired mouse with optimized mouse sensor and 7 backlit LEDs
  • headset with 40mm drivers and a noise-reducing boom mic
  • mouse pad
  • Code "DNFS"
