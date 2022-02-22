2-Day snag $2 deals at Ruby Tuesday's. (Offers may vary by location.) Buy Now
- 1 appetizer and 2 entrees for $22.
- $2 desserts with entree purchase.
- $2 Garden Bar add-on with entree purchase.
- $2 regular domestic drafts, Ruby Relaxers, and mini margaritas.
Add any size chicken sandwich combo (classic or spicy) to your order and you'll get one medium chicken sandwich combo free. Shop Now
- Popeyes Rewards sign up required.
- At participating locations.
Get a head start on the Lunar New Year by sharing three large entrees and two sides with your favorite people for just $29. Buy Now
- Prices may vary between participating locations. Service and delivery fees may also apply.
- Play the Good Fortune Arcade game at the top of the screen for additional discount codes, including savings on family meals.
At participating Wendy's restaurants, buy a Frosty Key Tag for $2 and you'll get a Frosty Jr. for free with any purchase through December 31, 2022. Plus, 85% of the proceeds from every Frosty Key Tag sold will benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. Buy Now
- Delivery may take 14 to 35 days.
Download the app and create an account (if you haven't already) to gain access to the pass. Once you buy the pass, you'll unlock the Taco Lover's Pass menu category on the app, which lets you have one taco per day for 30 days. Shop Now at Taco Bell
- Price may vary by location.
- 1 taco per day for 30 days
- Choose from 7 tacos
Ever wondered if you have hard water? Well, now you can find out for free by simply filling out this online form to receive a test kit. Shop Now
- Expect your free test strip to arrive via mail within the next 2 weeks.
Get four free COVID-19 rapid antigen at-home testing kits when you sign up via the link. Shop Now
- If you've already ordered from covidtests.gov, you will not be eligible via this link.
- Orders will usually ship in 7-12 days.
Save on almost 500 items and be ready for the outdoors, with clothing, sunglasses, backpacks, and more on offer. Shop Now
- Pictured is the Deuter Vista Skip Pack for $18.04 ($16 low).
