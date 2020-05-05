Open Offer in New Tab
Facebook
Ruby Tuesday's Burger or Chicken Sandwich
free for teachers

In honor of National Teachers Day, save at least $7 in the name of education.

Tips
  • Valid with school ID.
  • Only at participating locations.
  • While supplies last.
Features
  • Choose a hamburger or chicken sandwich.
  • Expires in 12 hr
