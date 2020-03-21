Personalize your DealNews Experience
Just because we may not be able to dine at our favorite restaurants, many still offer orders to-go, now discounted to boot. Shop Now
Shop for home goods, electronics, tools, apparel, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Best Buy discounts a selection of phones, laptops, TVs, appliances, and more during its 3-Day Sale. Plus, most items receive free shipping. Deal ends March 23 at 3 am ET. Shop Now at Best Buy
A great way to keep in touch with loved ones with zero cost. Shop Now
Get free shipping sitewide with no-minimum purchase required. (Free shipping used to require an order of $35 or more.) Shop Now at Walgreens
Ain't no party like a Netflix Party cos a Netflix Party don't require close proximity with other people. Shop Now
Sling is offering a huge selection of streaming video free of charge, including kids' shows, movies, sitcoms like Third Rock From the Sun and Grounded For Life, and way too much good Gordon Ramsay content for me to reasonably remain productive. Shop Now
Test a free Persil ProClean Disc sample against your current laundry detergent. Shop Now
Many zoos are temporarily closed, but you can get an up-close view right at home with these live streams of penguins, tigers, polar bears, giraffes, and several more. Plus, check out pre-recorded panda footage. Shop Now
