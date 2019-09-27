Walmart · 1 hr ago
Rubie's Rubies Kids' Inflatable T-Rex Halloween Costume
$30 $45
That's the best price we could find by $21.

Update: The price has dropped to $29.99. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Amazon charges the same
  • The costume can only achieve so much, you also need to practise your screech/roar
Details
