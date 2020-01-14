Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Rubbermaid Sink Dish Rack 4-Piece Set
$19 $31
pickup at Walmart

It's the lowest price we could find in any color by at least $12. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Amazon offers it for the same price.
Features
  • includes a sponge, a brush organizer caddy, and a kitchen brush
  • measures 14.31" x 12.49" x 5.39"
  • Model: FG1F91MARED
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Kitchen Walmart Rubbermaid
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register