Apply coupon code "DNEWS6361121" for a savings of $2, making it $37 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at UntilGone
- BPA-free
- made in the USA
- microwave, dishwasher, & freezer safe
Save on waffle makers, choppers, coffee makers, and other specialty appliances. Shop Now at Macy's
- Spend $25 for free shipping, or opt for store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge.
- Pictured is the Black + Decker 1.5-Cup One-Touch Chopper for $9.99 (low by $7).
Save on everything from small appliances, to knife sets, baking and cookware sets, storage boxes, pans, and more. Plus, bag an extra 30% off select items via coupon code "FRIEND". Prices start from $3. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Throwback Hot Air Popper for $17.93 ($20 off).
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more).
That is a $34 drop from the list price, and the best price we could find by $18. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Smoke at this price.
- measures intake of liquids while providing real-time temperature readings
- Hydration Calculator provides suggested hydration goal based on personal data
- compatible with Fitbit via Thermos Smart Lid app
- Bluetooth range of up to 75-feet
- compatible with iOS7+
- Model: SP4005SM4
Save on new and refurbished cookware and small appliances. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Refurbs are each covered by a 90-day Woot warranty.
- Pictured is the Cuisinart 7-Qt. Cast Iron Oval Casserole for $59.99 (low by $110).
Apply coupon code "DNEWS5171021" to drop it to $12.99. That's a $7 low. Buy Now at UntilGone
- individual laser control
- motion activated
- Model: EL0025
Apply coupon code "DNEWS2341021" for the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at UntilGone
- 4,900-sq. ft. range
- interval timers & auto shut off after 6 hours
- IP65 waterproof rating
Get this price via coupon code "DNEWS191021" and save $68 off list. Buy Now at UntilGone
- In Gray/Characoal/White or Black/Navy/Denim
Apply coupon code "DNEWS431021" for the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at UntilGone
- 6" roller diameter
- steel handle
It's a buck under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. It's the best price we could find today by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- water resistant
- 1/2" general cleaning head
- oscillates 60 times per second
- requires 2 AA batteries (included)
- pulse and continuous scrubbing settings
- Model: 1839685
You'd pay $24 more at Wayfair for the titanium version.
Update: The price has increased by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Expandable shelving
- Telescoping rods
- 6 26" Shelves, 2 36" shelves, 2 36" top rails, 16 brackets, 4 47.5" uprights, 2 25" uprights, and 2 hang rods
Sign In or Register