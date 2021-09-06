Rubbermaid LunchBlox Large Entree & Sides Set 2-Pack for $18
SideDeal · 34 mins ago
Rubbermaid LunchBlox Large Entree & Sides Set 2-Pack
$18 $36
free shipping

That's a savings of $18 off list price. Buy Now at SideDeal

  • Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
Features
  • 4 snack containers (3.5-oz.)
  • 4 side containers (1 cup)
  • 2 large entrée container (4.2 cups)
  • 2 small Blue Ice Packs
  • 2 Large Blue Ice Packs
  • Expires 9/10/2021
    Published 34 min ago
