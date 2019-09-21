New
Walmart · 32 mins ago
Rubbermaid Easy Find Vented Lids Food Storage Containers 24-Piece Set
$7 $15
pickup at Walmart

That's the best deal we could find by $20 and $3 under our mention from three weeks ago. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
Features
  • Four half-cup containers with lids
  • Three 1.25-cup containers with lids
  • Two 2-cup containers with lids
  • One 3-cup container with vented lid
  • Two 5-cup containers with vented lids
  • One 7-cup container with vented lid
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 32 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Kitchen Walmart Rubbermaid
Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register