Walmart · 36 mins ago
Rubbermaid Easy Find Vented Lids Food Storage Container 40pc Set
$14 $25
pickup at Walmart

That's $6 under the best deal for a similar set elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
  • five 0.5-cup, five 1.25-cup, four 2-cup, two vented 3-cup, two vented 5-cup, and two vented 7-cup containers, all with lids
