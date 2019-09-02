New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Rubbermaid Brilliance 18-Piece Food Storage Container Set
$20 $37
pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Rubbermaid Brilliance 18-Piece Food Storage Container Set in Clear for $19.98. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $17, although we saw these for $2 less two weeks ago. Buy Now

Features
  • two 0.5-cup with lids
  • two 1.3-cup with lids
  • two 3.2-cup with lids
  • two 4.7-cup with lids
  • one 9.6-cup container with lid
