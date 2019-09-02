Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the Rubbermaid Brilliance 18-Piece Food Storage Container Set in Clear for $19.98. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $17, although we saw these for $2 less two weeks ago. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Rubbermaid TakeAlongs 40-Piece Food Storage Container Set for $8.48. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's a slight drop from our June mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $4.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Rubbermaid Easy Find Vented Lids Food Storage Containers 24-Piece Set in Racer Red for $9.98. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. Buy Now
Zulily takes up to 70% off Breville small appliances. Shipping starts at $5.99. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Today only, Best Buy offers the Chefman Volcano Digital Waffle Maker for $19.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Gibson Home Zen Buffetware 39-Piece Dinnerware Set for $32.97 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Anchor Hocking 1-Cup Glass Food Storage Containers with Lids 4-Pack for $6.96 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $13 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the BIC Gelocity Original Retractable Gel Pen 24-Pack in Black for $13.94. Redeem this mail-in rebate to cut that to $0. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $14. Shop Now
Walmart continues to discount a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Rubbermaid Regeneration 6-Tier Plastic Letter Tray in Black for $11.39 with free shipping. That's $2 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $6. Buy Now
Home Depot offers the Rubbermaid 35-Gallon Action Packer Storage Tote for $40.66. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.49 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now
Lowe's offers the Rubbermaid Commercial Products Venting Slim Jim Waste Container in Black for $37.83 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Rubbermaid Commercial Deluxe Carry Cleaning Caddy for $8.95 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
