Walmart offers the Rubbermaid Brilliance 18-Piece Food Storage Container Set in Clear for $19.26. Choose in-store pickup (where available) to drop that to $18.61. That's about 50 cents under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen these year. (It's the best price we could find today by $12.) Buy Now
- two 0.5-cup with lids
- two 1.3-cup with lids
- two 3.2-cup with lids
- two 4.7-cup with lids
- one 9.6-cup container with lid
-
Published 41 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Update: The price has fallen to $8.48. Buy Now
Amazon continues to offer the Joseph Joseph DrawerStore Kitchen Drawer Cutlery Organizer in Gray for $9.99. Clip the $2.50 off coupon to cut the price to $7.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with last week's mention and about $6 under what most stores are charging. Buy Now
- Macy’s currently offers the same deal via coupon code “JULY” with in-store pickup.
- measures 15.5" x 4.5" x 2.25"
- individual stacked compartments with cutlery icons
- non-slip feet on base
Macy's offers the Black + Decker Lithium Handheld Vacuum in Icy Blue for $19.99. This $10 mail-in rebate drops it to $9.99. Choose in-store pickup where available to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $10.) Buy Now
- Not available for pickup in your area? Orders of $49 or more receive free shipping.
- lightweight design
- wall-mountable charger
- washable bag filter
EPFamily Direct via Amazon continues to offer the SimpleHouseware Pan and Pot Lid Organizer Rack in Bronze for $14.87 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with last week's mention at $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- holds up to five pans
- measures 8.75'' x 9'' x 12''
Amazon continues to offer the Rachael Ray Jumbo ChillOut Thermal Tote in Blue for $15.36 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
- foldable
- 10-gallon capacity
- measures 22" x 17" x 8"
- made of Triple-Tek foam insulation and Temperfoil lining
- interior treated with Sanafor to prevent mold and bacterial growth
Walmart offers the Hanes Men's Michael Jordan ComfortSoft Tagless Boxer Briefs 6-Pack in Assorted Blue for $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $3 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $6. They're available in sizes S to XL. Buy Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 79% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, and Perry Ellis. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail 10x10-Foot Lighted Tailgate Instant Canopy Combo in Red for $89 with free shipping. That's $150 off list and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- rolling carry bag
- 100 square foot of shade
- includes canopy, table, two chairs, a cooler and a footprint
- chairs includes 2 built-in mesh cup holders
- Weather resistant
- lockable latch
- measures 35" x 20.8" x 16.9"
- Model: RMAP350000
- Home Depot charges the same price.
- lightweight plastic construction
- solid base won't tip over
- Model: 5A47
- Walmart, Home Depot, and Target are matching this price.
- 225-lb. weight capacity (Type 2 ANSI duty rating)
- steel construction
- Model: RMS-3T
- made of positively-charged microfiber
- can be used for all-purpose damp cleaning and dry dusting
- Model: FGQ65200GR00
Sign In or Register