Walmart offers the Rubbermaid Brilliance 18-Piece Food Storage Container Set in Clear for $17.98. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's a buck under last week's mention and the lowest price we've seen these year. (It's the best price we could find today by $11.) Buy Now
- two 0.5-cup with lids
- two 1.3-cup with lids
- two 3.2-cup with lids
- two 4.7-cup with lids
- one 9.6-cup container with lid
Published 1 hr ago
Published 1 hr ago
Walmart offers the Rubbermaid Brilliance 18-Piece Food Storage Container Set in Clear for $19.26. Choose in-store pickup (where available) to drop that to $18.61. That's about 50 cents under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen these year. (It's the best price we could find today by $12.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Rubbermaid TakeAlongs 40-Piece Food Storage Container Set for $8.98. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $11.)
Update: The price has fallen to $8.48. Buy Now
VIPOutlet via eBay offers the refurbished Instant Pot Lux V3 6-in-1 6-Quart Programmable Electric Pressure Cooker for an in-cart price of $26.39 with free shipping. That's $23 under our mention last July for a new one and the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's also at least $33 under what you'd pay for a new one today). Buy Now
- A 90-day warranty is provided by VIPOutlet.
- 10 program settings
- 6 cooking modes
- Model: IP-LUX60
Amazon offers the Mozaik Premium Plastic Mini 96-Piece Appetizer and Dessert Tasting Set for $8.79 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $2 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- 32 mini tasting plates, 16 mini tasting bowls, 32 mini tasting forks, and 16 mini tasting spoons
Amazon offers the Host Freeze 2-Piece Whiskey Glass Set for $9.59 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by a buck, although most major retailers charge $28 or more.
Update: The price has dropped to $4.80. Buy Now
- Target matches this price with store pickup.
- freeze for at least 2 hours to keep drink between 43 and 53 degrees
- insulated silicone band for comfortable handling
- BPA-free
Walmart offers the Instant Vortex Plus 10-Quart 7-in-1 Air Fryer Oven for $99 with free shipping. That's $21 off this brand-new appliance from the makers of the Instant Pot. Buy Now
- 7 built in programs, including air fry, bake, broil, and dehydrate
- rotisserie-style rotating function
- includes drip pan, two cooking trays, rotisserie spit and forks
- Model: 140-3000-01
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Event. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 83% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, Perry Ellis, Timberland, and more. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Bennett 42" Rectangular Propane Gas Fire Pit in Wood for $209.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $40, although it was $10 less a month ago. Buy Now
- powder-coated steel finish
- matching hideaway tank cover
- push-button spark ignition
- Model: BH18-093-999-02
Home Depot offers the Rubbermaid 35-Gallon Action Packer Storage Tote for $40.66. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.49 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now
- Weather resistant
- lockable latch
- measures 35" x 20.8" x 16.9"
- Model: RMAP350000
Amazon offers the Rubbermaid 30-Tool Corner Tool Rack for $24.75 with free shipping. That's $2 under last month's mention and is the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
- Home Depot charges the same price.
- lightweight plastic construction
- solid base won't tip over
- Model: 5A47
