New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Rubbermaid 6x5-Foot Storage Shed w/ Slide Lid
$400 $497
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Rubbermaid 6x5-Foot Storage Shed for $399.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $99.97 bulk shipping charge. That's $97 off and the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now
Features
  • 96-cu. ft. storage capacity
  • measures 55" x 76" x 52"
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Home & Garden Walmart Rubbermaid
Popular Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register