That Daily Deal · 1 hr ago
$6 $25
$1 shipping
It's $19 under list price. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Features
- 8" x 5ft roll
- can be applied hot or cold, wet or dry
- UV-resistant
Details
Expires in 18 hr
Published 1 hr ago
Harbor Freight Tools · 1 mo ago
Harbor Freight Tools Black Friday Deals Now
up to 78% off
Shop the lowest prices of the year today. Shop Now at Harbor Freight Tools
Tips
- New deals will be added weekly.
- The flat rate shipping is $6.99.
Home Depot · 3 wks ago
Home Depot Black Friday Tool Kit Sale
up to 2 free tools or batteries w/ select kits
free shipping
There are 12 sets from DeWalt, Milwaukee, Ryobi, and Makita and you'll save up to $398. The free tool eligibility is marked on each item Shop Now at Home Depot
Tips
- Pictured is the Milwaukee M18 FUEL 18V Combo Kit w/ free Compact Router and jigsaw for $599 ($428 off).
- Scroll down to the Ryobi section of the landing page and click "Shop All". On the subsequent page, scroll down and click through the "Get 1 free tool..." banner to see these deals.
Amazon · 19 hrs ago
DTL 60W Deformable LED Garage Lights 2-Pack
$15 $31
free shipping
Apply coupon code "UYF9MH7X" for a savings of $16. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Tanaka Minori via Amazon.
Features
- 4 adjustable panels
- E26/E27 medium base
- panels fold up to 90°
Home Depot · 2 hrs ago
DeWalt 35-Piece Steel Drill and Driver Bit Set with Right Angle Adapter
$15
pickup
That's $9 under what you'd pay for just the adapter elsewhere. Buy Now at Home Depot
Tips
- Note: Stock is limited and varies by ZIP Code.
Features
- precision-machined bit tips
- compatible with most impact drivers and drill/drivers
- Model: DWAMF35RA
