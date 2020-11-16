New
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 10 mins ago
$6 $25
$1 shipping
It's $19 under list price. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Features
- 8" x 5ft roll
- can be applied hot or cold, wet or dry
- UV-resistant
Details
Comments
-
Expires in 19 hr
Published 10 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Related Offers
Harbor Freight Tools · 1 wk ago
Harbor Freight Tools Black Friday Deals Now
up to 78% off
Shop the lowest prices of the year today. Shop Now at Harbor Freight Tools
Tips
- New deals will be added weekly.
- The flat rate shipping is $6.99.
Home Depot · 1 wk ago
Gorilla 3-Step Compact Steel Step Stool
$10 $30
pickup at Home Depot
That's $11 below the best price we could find for a similar ladder Buy Now at Home Depot
Features
- 225-lb. capacity rating
- Nonslip steps and feet
- Model: GLS-3CS
Lowe's · 3 days ago
DeWalt, Craftsman, & Bosch Power Tools at Lowe's
Buy 1, get 1 free
Save on a wide range of tool kits and individual items. Shop Now at Lowe's
Tips
- Pictured is the DeWalt XR 20-Volt Max 5-Amp-Hour Lithium Power Tool Battery Kit for $199
Home Depot · 1 wk ago
Power and Hand Tools Special Buys at Home Depot
over 700 items on sale
free shipping w/ $45
Save up to 44% off on a huge selection, including many items from brands such as DeWalt, Milwaukee, Makita, and Ryobi. Shop Now at Home Depot
Tips
- Beyond the standard $45 threshold for free shipping, several items under $45 also get free shipping.
That Daily Deal · 5 days ago
400-Lumen Portable Rugged COB Work Light
$7 $25
$1 shipping
It's $18 under list price. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Features
- 2-stage switch (COB & LED)
- requires 4 AA batteries (not included)
Sign In or Register