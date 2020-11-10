New
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 32 mins ago
$6 $25
$1 shipping
It's $19 under list price. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Features
- 8" x 5ft roll
- can be applied hot or cold, wet or dry
- UV-resistant
Details
Comments
-
Expires in 19 hr
Published 32 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Harbor Freight Tools · 3 days ago
Harbor Freight Tools Black Friday Deals Now
up to 78% off
Shop the lowest prices of the year today. Shop Now at Harbor Freight Tools
Tips
- New deals will be added weekly.
- The flat rate shipping is $6.99.
Home Depot · 1 day ago
Gorilla 3-Step Compact Steel Step Stool
$10 $30
pickup at Home Depot
That's $11 below the best price we could find for a similar ladder Buy Now at Home Depot
Features
- 225-lb. capacity rating
- Nonslip steps and feet
- Model: GLS-3CS
Home Depot · 1 wk ago
Home Depot Black Friday Tool Kit Sale
up to 2 free tools or batteries w/ select kits
free shipping
There are 12 sets from DeWalt, Milwaukee, Ryobi, and Makita to save on. The free tool eligibility is marked on each item. Shop Now at Home Depot
Tips
- pictured is the Milwaukee M18 FUEL 18V Combo Kit w/ free compact router and jig saw for $599 ($428 off)
Home Depot · 1 wk ago
Power and Hand Tools Special Buys at Home Depot
over 700 items on sale
free shipping w/ $45
Save up to 44% off on a huge selection, including many items from brands such as DeWalt, Milwaukee, Makita, and Ryobi. Shop Now at Home Depot
Tips
- Beyond the standard $45 threshold for free shipping, several items under $45 also get free shipping.
That Daily Deal · 2 days ago
2020 Christmas Ornaments
$6 $15
$1 shipping
That's a savings of $9 off list and $6 less than we could find elsewhere. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Tips
- Orders of 3 or more bag free shipping (a savings of $1.49).
Features
- resin construction
- measures approximately 3" in diameter
Sign In or Register