That Daily Deal · 44 mins ago
$5 $15
$1 shipping
It's $10 under list price. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Features
- 4" x 5-foot roll
- can be applied hot or cold, wet or dry
- UV-resistant
Details
Comments
Published 44 min ago
Popularity: 4/5
Ace Hardware · 1 mo ago
Ace Hardware Clearance
Discounts on over 150 items
free shipping w/ $50
Save on tools, tool storage, grills and accessories, patio decor, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- Ace Rewards members score free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
eBay · 4 days ago
Refurb Worx items at eBay
up to 70% off
free shipping
Huge savings on a large selection of Worx tools, including leaf blowers, reciprocating saws, batteries, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Items are sold by Worx via eBay and carry a 1-year Worx warranty.
- Prices are as marked.
Home Depot · 1 wk ago
Garage Storage Solutions at Home Depot
100s of items discounted
free shipping w/ $45
Save on pegboards, utility carts, storage shelves, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
Tips
- Oversize delivery fees apply, although select smaller items receive free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
Amazon · 2 days ago
Hand Tools at Amazon
up to 41% off
free shipping w/ Prime
Save on pliers, pocket knives, thermometers, floor lifters, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- The banner states 30% off, but we found deeper discounts within.
That Daily Deal · 2 wks ago
Magna Screen Magnetic Screen Door
$8 $30
$1 shipping
It's $5 under what you would pay at Target. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Features
- uses high powered magnets to open and close door
- includes two 83" x 19.5" magna screen panels
That Daily Deal · 1 mo ago
Vaughan Cable / Extension Cord Management Clamps 2-Pack
$4 $10
$1 shipping
That's $6 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Tips
- Shipping adds $1.49, although orders of 6 or more bag free shipping.
Features
- built-in lanyard
- holds bundles up to 2" diameter
That Daily Deal · 1 mo ago
Awkward Silence Adult Party Game
$10 $18
free shipping
It's $8 under list price. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Features
- 52 awkward cards
- 52 VERY awkward cards
- pointer
- instructions
