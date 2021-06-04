Rubberized Waterproof Magic Tape for $5

New
Ends Today
13 Deals · 59 mins ago
$5.49 $15
$1 shipping
That's a savings of $10 off list price. Buy Now at 13 Deals
Features
- 4" x 5ft
- can be applied hot or cold, wet or dry
- UV-resistant
Details
Comments
-
Expires in 18 hr
Published 59 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 8 hrs ago
GearWrench Tools at Amazon
up to 69% off
free shipping w/ Prime
Save on socket wrench sets, pliers, screwdrivers, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- Pictured is the GearWrench 68-Piece Mechanics Tool Set for $57.88 ($130 off).
Lowe's · 1 mo ago
DeWalt, Craftsman, and Bosch Power Tools at Lowe's
free tool battery w/ purchase
free shipping
Save on drills, drivers, saws, rotary tools, and more. Plus, get a free battery and charger with your purchase. Shop Now at Lowe's
Tips
- Pictured is the Bosch 18V Cordless Circular Saw w/ Battery & Charger for $119 (low by $109).
Amazon · 11 hrs ago
Crescent Tools at Amazon
up to 40% off
free shipping w/ Prime
This selection starts at $4 and includes tape measures, wrenches, pliers, shears, and more hand tools. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- Pictured is the Crescent Wiss 9-3/4" 5-Blade Hand Crimper for $19.99 (low by $12).
Ace Hardware · 4 wks ago
DeWalt Power Tools at Ace Hardware
up to $90 off for Ace Rewards Members
free delivery w/ $50
Save on a selection of saws, drills, drivers, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards Members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Ace Rewards Members get free delivery from store (availability varies by ZIP).
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max Li-Ion Reciprocating Saw (No Battery) for $99.99 in cart (low by $29).
Sign In or Register