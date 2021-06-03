Rubberized Waterproof Magic Tape for $5

New
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 1 hr ago
$5.49 $15
$1 shipping
That's a savings of $10 off list. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Features
- 8" x 5ft roll
- can be applied hot or cold, wet or dry
- UV-resistant
Details
Comments
-
Expires in 19 hr
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Lowe's · 1 mo ago
DeWalt, Craftsman, and Bosch Power Tools at Lowe's
free tool battery w/ purchase
free shipping
Save on drills, drivers, saws, rotary tools, and more. Plus, get a free battery and charger with your purchase. Shop Now at Lowe's
Tips
- Pictured is the Bosch 18V Cordless Circular Saw w/ Battery & Charger for $119 (low by $109).
Ace Hardware · 3 wks ago
DeWalt Power Tools at Ace Hardware
up to $90 off for Ace Rewards Members
free delivery w/ $50
Save on a selection of saws, drills, drivers, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards Members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Ace Rewards Members get free delivery from store (availability varies by ZIP).
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max Li-Ion Reciprocating Saw (No Battery) for $99.99 in cart (low by $29).
Amazon · 17 hrs ago
DeWalt Tough System Tool Box
$43 $73
free shipping
You'd pay over $50 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- integrated water seal for every unit
- 8 compartments
Home Depot · 6 days ago
Husky 72" Solid Wood Workbench Top
$132 $176
pickup
It's $44 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
Tips
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $55 delivery fee.
Features
- designed for use with Husky 6-ft. workbench
- Model: G7200AS-US
Sign In or Register