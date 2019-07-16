Macy's takes 70% off the Royal Luxe Goose Feather & Down 240-Thread Count Comforter in the sizes listed below. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. That makes each size the lowest price we could find by at least $26. Shop Now
- Twin for $35.99 ($26 low)
- Full/Queen for $47.99 ($40 low)
- King for $59.99 ($26 low)
Expires 7/16/2019
Lux Decor Collection offers its Lux Decor 3-Piece Duvet Cover Set in several styles (Black/White pictured) for $39.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWSONLY" drops it to $17.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from January as $22 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- This merchant sells select Full/Queen styles for slightly less via Amazon.
- Includes a cover and two shams
- Full/Queen or King/California King
Amazon offers the Sweet Home Collection 6-Piece 1,500-Thread Count Queen Sheet Set in Gray for $19.98 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $7, although we saw it for a buck less last week. Buy Now
- includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and 4 standard pillowcases
- 100% fine brushed microfiber polyester
- deep pockets
Amazon offers the Cushy Form Back Pain Relief Bolster Pillow in White for $26.50. Clip the on-page coupon to drop it to $24.50. With free shipping for Prime members, that's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
- organic cotton
- measures 20.5" x 8" x 4.5"
Eavd via Amazon offers the Eavd Quilted Bedding in several colors/styles (01-Quilt Set 3Pcs pictured) starting from $35.99. Coupon code "EAVD5555" cuts the starting price to $16.19. With free shipping, that's at least $20 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
- 100% cotton
- available in 3 piece sets or single quilt in sizes from Twin to King
For Prime members only, Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Chambray Queen Sheet Set in Sandy Red for $9.65 with free shipping. (You must be a Prime member to see this price.) That's $15 off and a really strong price for a queen sheet set. Buy Now
- one flat sheet
- one fitted sheet
- two pillowcases
For Prime members only, Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Oversized Quilt Coverlet Queen Bed Set in several colors (Spa Blue pictured) for $13.59 with free shipping. That's $26 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- includes two pillow shams
Today only, Macy's offers the Heated Electric Plush Throw in several colors for $11.97. Coupon code "SHOPIT" cuts that to $8.98. With free shipping, that's $111 off list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- measures 50" x 62"
- electric heater
- machine-washable
As one of its Prime Day deals, Amazon offers Prime members the AmazonBasics Micromink Sherpa Comforter Bed Set in several colors (Navy pictured) with prices starting at $28.69, as listed below. With free shipping, it's a savings of up to $15 and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Twin for $28.69 ($12 off)
- Full Queen for $31.49 ($14 off)
- King for $34.99 ($15 off)
Macy's discounts a selection of Tommy Hilfiger All-American II cotton towels and washcloths with prices starting at $1.99, as listed below. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, at least $6 off list, and within a buck of the lowest price we've seen in each size. Shop Now
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 13" x 13" Washcloth for $1.99 ($6 off)
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 16" x 26" Hand Towel for $3.99 ($8 off)
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 27" x 52" Bath Towel for $4.99 ($11 off)
Macy's discounts a wide variety of apparel, shoes, home & kitchen items, and more as part of its Black Friday in July Sale. Plus, bag no-minimum free shipping on all orders. This, now extended sale, is the first no-minimum free shipping we've seen at Macy's in a year (shipping normally add $10.95 for orders under $75.) Shop Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Resolve 2 Waterproof Jacket in several colors (TNF Yellow/Asphalt Grey pictured) for $54 with free shipping. That's $36 off and tied with our expired mention from five days ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes from S to XXL
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Cyclone 2.0 Water-Repellant Hooded Jacket in White for $42. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10. Buy Now
- Zappos matches this price
- sizes L to XXL
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $39.99. Coupon code "PRIMET600" drops the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- universal vehicle compatibility
- 2.2'' TFT LCD screen
- multi-function interface
- Model: P12
AllPowers Direct via Amazon offers its AllPowers 22,000mAh Portable Battery Pack for $28.49. Coupon code "T5JBD8VP" cuts it to $14.24. With free shipping, that's $3 under our mention from last month, $14 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- dual USB 2.4-amp outputs
- Model: AP-PB-010-BLA
GreenUCT via Amazon offers the Lixada Bug Zapper in Style1 for $25.99. Coupon code "3MRXBTMG" drops that to $10.40. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last month, $16 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Shipping is fulfilled by GreenUCT and may take up to five and a half weeks to arrive.
- UV light
- effective up to 500-square feet
- safe for outdoor or indoor use
