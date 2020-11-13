That's a savings of at least $85 off list price, and a very low price for a goose down comforter in general. Buy Now at Macy's
- Twin for $34.99 ($85 off)
- Full/Queen for $44.99 ($115 off)
- King for $44.99 ($155 off)
Expires 11/16/2020
That's at least $27 under list, 70% off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available at this price in Standard/Queen size.
- It's available in King Size for $12.99.
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. (Orders of $25 or more bag free shipping.)
Get this price in any size from Twin to King and choose from over 20 styles, each marked down to $55 off list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Pem America Holiday Plaid 3-Piece Reversible Comforter Set.
- The sets include a comforter and two shams. (Twin sizes are 2-piece and include one sham.)
That's a savings of up to $70. Buy Now at Macy's
- Pad the order over $25; otherwise, shipping will add $11.
- In four colors and in sizes Twin, Full/Queen, and King.
Clip the $10 off on page coupon and apply code "JDO3A8NC" for a savings of $23. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Sagino Direct via Amazon.
- purports to help maintain correct sleeping posture
- 100% memory foam pillow core
- breathable
- includes 2 pillow cases
Shop thousands of discounted items (there are more than 43,000 items discounted 50% off or more), including clothing, jewelry, and items for the home. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders over $25 get free shipping (in-store pickup may also be available).
Save on fragrances from Calvin Klein, Dolce & Gabbana, Armani, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Narciso Rodriguez For Her 1-oz. Eau De Toilette Spray for $34.80 (low by $12).
- Orders of $25 or more ship free, otherwise choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee.
Save on over 16,000 items including Christmas decor from $2, curtains from $7, kids' apparel from $7, throw pillows from $9, women's apparel from $10, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
- If you're shopping outside of this sale, use coupn "SALE" to take an extra 15% to 20% off select items.
Add something new to your kitchen and save some cash while you're at it. Buy Now at Macy's
- Click here for rebate information.
- Pictured is the Bella Stainless Steel Waffle Maker for $7.99 after rebate ($37 off).
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
