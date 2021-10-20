Save on almost all future Royal Caribbean Cruise Line sailings through 2022 - plus get a range of extras, including reduced roundtrip airfare, onboard credit, discounted additional guests, and more. Shop Now at Dunhill Travel
- Up to $100 onboard credit on select 2021-2022 sailings
- Reduced roundtrip airfare on select 2021-2022 sailings
- Up to $150 off select 2022 sailings
Expires 10/31/2021
That's a $400 low for such a cruise this December. Buy Now at Travelzoo
- Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
- This is considered a vaccinated cruise, and will abide by all CDC guidelines. Proof of vaccination and a negative test result are required before boarding.
- This roundtrip cruise aboard the MS Eurodam departs from Fort Lauderdale, FL on December 15.
- includes stops at Half Moon Cay, Bahamas; Grand Turk, Turks and Caicos; Amber Cove, Dominican Republic; and Key West, FL.
That's the best price we could find for a November or December sailing by $26. Plus, you'll receive $100 in onboard credit with your booking. Buy Now at ShermansTravel
- It's the first offer on the landing page.
- This round-trip cruise aboard the Emerald Princess departs from Ft. Lauderdale, FL, on December 9.
- This is a vaccinated cruise; proof of full vaccination and a negative viral COVID-19 test are required to board.
- Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
- Book this travel deal by October 31.
- includes ports of call in Grand Turk, Turks & Caicos; Cartagena, Colombia; Cristobal, Panama; Limon, Costa Rica; and Falmouth, Jamaica
That's the best deal for such a cruise this December by $340. Plus, your 3rd and 4th guests will pay just $149 per person. Buy Now at ShermansTravel
- Book this travel deal by October 31.
- Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
- This is a vaccinated cruise; proof of full vaccination and a negative viral COVID-19 test are required to board.
- This roundtrip cruise departs from Los Angeles, CA, on December 15.
Christmas week is the perfect time to save $400 on this 5-night cruise, since it gives you a great excuse to put off holiday shopping till the last minute -- with ports of call in Key West, Nassau, and Half Moon Cay, you can find some nice souvenirs and have them double as holiday gifts, two-birds-one-stone style. Buy Now at Travelzoo
- This round-trip cruise aboard the Nieuw Amsterdam departs on December 18 from Fort Lauderdale, FL.
- Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
- All 2021 Holland America Line cruises are vaccinated cruises; proof of full vaccination is required to board.
- Book this travel deal by October 31.
Be among the first to enjoy this all-inclusive adults-only beach resort in Playa del Carmen. Plus, you'll bag discounts on romantic dinners, premiums wines and spirits, and excursions. Plus, stay this December or January and get your choice of a one-day beach cabana rental or 50-minute massage. Shop Now at Dunhill Travel
- Book this travel deal by November 29 for stays from December 2 through February 28, 2023.
Book by October 20 and save on this newly-renovated resort, with a new water park. Plus, save 10% on room upgrades, cabanas, and photo sessions. Shop Now at Dunhill Travel
- Book this travel deal by October 20 for stays through February 28, 2023. (Blackout dates may apply.)
- The family-friendly Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Resort & Water Park in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, has an Expedia rating of 86% based on 976 reviews.
Save on Club Med stays throughout North America, Mexico, and the Caribbean through May 6, 2022. Plus, bag a range of extras, including free room upgrades, free or discounted rates for children, complimentary WiFi, and more. Shop Now at Dunhill Travel
- Book this travel deal by October 31 for stays through May 6, 2022.
- Blackout dates apply.
