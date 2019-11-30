New
ShermansCruise · 40 mins ago
Royal Caribbean Cruise Line 3-Night Bahamas Cruise in January
from $319 for 2 $432

Start the new year off with a cruise to Nassau at a $113 low. Buy Now at ShermansCruise

Tips
  • On the ShermansCruise landing page, scroll to the bottom and click "Book Now" next to the January 5 sailing date.
  • This roundtrip cruise aboard the Majesty of the Seas departs from Fort Lauderdale, FL, on January 5, 2020.
  • Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
  Expires 11/30/2019
    Published 40 min ago
