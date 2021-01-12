New
$100 $200
free shipping
That's $100 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
Features
- 65 1/2" high overall.
- Base is 12" wide. Shade is 17" wide x 11" high.
- Uses two maximum 75 watt standard-medium base bulbs (not included).
- Twin on-off pull chains.
Details
Amazon · 1 wk ago
BlissLights Sky Lite Laser Galaxy Projector
$50 $60
free shipping
Save $10 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- In Green at this price.
- Sold by BlissLights via Amazon.
Features
- multiple brightness settings and light effects
- moving stars and nebula cloud
- 6 hour timer
- tilting base
- Model: 900-00027_A
Amazon · 7 hrs ago
Kingbrite 12" LED Flush Mount Ceiling Light
$20 $33
free shipping
Apply coupon code "40U7UWSP" for a savings of $13. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in several colors (Bronze pictured).
- Sold by Kingbrite Lighting via Amazon.
Features
- 3000K warm white
- 1,050 lumens
- 15-watt integrated LED
- dimmable
- measures 12" W x 3.5" H
- IP44 rating
New
Amazon · 52 mins ago
Westinghouse Lighting Cava II Bubble Glass LED Outdoor Wall Fixture
$70 $82
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Brushed Nickel Finish.
Features
- ETL/CETL listed
- 10.5-watt integrated LED light
- measures 2.41" x 5.71" x 8.66"
- Model: 6349000
Amazon · 6 hrs ago
Gumglex Solar Outdoor Landscape Lights 2-Pack
$16 $33
free shipping
Apply coupon code "SBJUGBLZ" for a savings of $17. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Gumglex via Amazon.
Features
- IP67 waterproof
- heat & frost resistant
- 150° adjustable lighting
- includes 2 ground stakes, & 2 connecting rods
Lamps Plus · 5 hrs ago
Lamps Plus Furniture Clearance
up to 60% off
free shipping
Save on chairs, dining room furniture, sofas, home office furniture, and more. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
Tips
- Pictured is the BenchMaster Morgan Java Faux Leather Ottoman and Swiveling Recliner for $499.95 ($70 off).
Lamps Plus · 1 wk ago
Fountains at Lamps Plus
up to $90 off
free shipping
Shop and save on a selection of fountains in all shapes and sizes. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
Tips
- Pictured is the John Timberland 25" Waterfall High Modern Fountain with LED Light for $159.95 ($40 off).
Lamps Plus · 6 days ago
John Timberland Meditating Buddha 11" High Tabletop Fountain
$30 $40
free shipping w/ $49
It's $10 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
Features
- bronze and stone finish
Lamps Plus · 15 hrs ago
Lamps Plus January Sale & Clearance
up to 50% off
free shipping w/ $49
It's the New Year, so let the light in. As BTS sings, "Light it up like Dynamite!" Shop Now at Lamps Plus
Tips
- Pictured are the Seymore Touch Table Lamps USB Ports and LED Bulbs 2-pack for $109.95 ($30 off).
- Shipping adds $5, or get free shipping on $49 or more.
