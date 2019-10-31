New
Rowkin Bit Stereo True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
$29 $110
MorningSave offers the Rowkin Bit Stereo True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $29. Plus, coupon code "DEALFREE" bags free shipping. Buy Now at MorningSave

Features
  • up to 3 hours of talk time and up to 2 hours of music playback.
  • IPX5 sweat and water resistance
  • charging case
  • three sizes of ear tips
Details
Comments
2 comments
spliby
Code do not work
45 min ago
spliby
Code doesn't work. Comes up..

This coupon code is not valid
45 min ago