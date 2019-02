As one of its daily deals, Meh offers the Rowkin Bit Charge Stereo Bluetooth Wireless Headphones in Space Grey or Silver forplusfor shipping. That's $5 under our mention from November and the lowest price we could find now by $31. They feature a 25-foot wireless range, 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response, bi-directional noise reduction, echo cancellation, and case that doubles as a charger. Deal ends today.