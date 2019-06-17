New
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Roughneck Vacuum Sealed Stainless Steel Koozie for $5.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention, $13 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- order six for $29.94
- It keeps 12-oz. bottles and cans cold
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Wild & Wolf Gentlemen's Hardware 12-in-1 Kitchen Multi Tool
$25
free shipping
Amazon offers the Wild & Wolf Gentlemen's Hardware 12-in-1 Kitchen Multi Tool for $25 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now
- stainless steel with wood handles
- detachable for splitting into 2 different tools
- includes cheese grater, zester, garlic crusher, channel knife, small paring knife, serated knife, peeler, fork, spoon, bottle opener, corkscrew, and can opener
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Big Brand Fishing Products at Amazon
25% off
free shipping
Amazon cuts 25% off a selection of big brand fishing items. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping on all orders. Shop Now
- Discounted brands include Abu Garcia, Penn, UglyStik, and more
Rakuten · 17 hrs ago
Yescom 1-Person Folding Tent Cot
$112
free shipping
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 1-Person Folding Tent Cot for $139.99. Coupon code "YES28" drops it to $111.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $17. Deal ends June 19. Buy Now
Amazon · 1 wk ago
FreeLand Self-Inflating Sleeping Pad w/ Pillow
$22 $34
free shipping
FreelanDirect via Amazon offers its FreeLand Self-Inflating Sleeping Pad with Attached Pillow in Light Blue for $33.98. Clip the on-page 5% off coupon and apply code "IWP5IV92" to deflate that price to $22.09. With free shipping, that's $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- It's also available in Teal for $23.39 after the above code and the 5% off clip coupon
- patch kit
- carry bag
- measures 76'' x 24.8" x 1.5" fully inflated
That Daily Deal · 2 days ago
Magna Screen Magnetic Screen Door
$5 $30
free shipping
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Magna Screen Magnetic Screen Door for $5.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and is the lowest price we could find for such a screen door by $9 today. Buy Now
- two 83" x 19.5" magnetic screen panels
That Daily Deal · 2 wks ago
Harry Potter Hogwarts House Mugs 4-Pack
$20
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $18
That Daily Deal offers the Harry Potter Hogwarts House Crest Mugs 4-Pack for $19.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, about $5 per mug, and $18 under the lowest price we could find for four such mugs elsewhere. They're microwave and dishwasher safe. Deal ends May 31.
That Daily Deal · 5 days ago
EZ Reach Microfiber Cleaning Wand
$4
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the EZ Reach Microfiber Cleaning Wand for $4.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
- 14" handle
- pivoting head
- machine-washable microfiber pad
That Daily Deal · 4 days ago
Adjustable Folding Table
$20 $45
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers this Adjustable Folding Table for $19.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
- adjustable to 6 different heights and 3 different angles
