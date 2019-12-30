Open Offer in New Tab
Roughneck Vacuum Sealed Koozie
$3 $18
$2 shipping

That's $2 under our April mention, $15 off, and the best price we could find.

Update: Shipping is now $1.99, but orders of 10 or more yield free shipping. Buy Now at That Daily Deal

Features
  • keeps 12-oz. bottles and cans cold
  • Expires in 14 hr
    Published 5 hr ago
    Verified 1 hr ago
