$6 $18
$1 shipping
It's $12 under list price. Buy Now at 13 Deals
Features
- bottle opener
- removable lid
- dishwasher safe
- each features a funny saying and a unique design - you will receive one of these randomly
Details
Nordstrom Rack · 12 hrs ago
BergHOFF Antigua 5-Piece German Steel Knife Set w/ Wood Case
$90 $300
free shipping w/ $100
Excluding padding, that's $54 under Target's price, although most retailers charge at least $180.
Update: Details corrected. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
Tips
- Pad your order over $100 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $7.95.
Features
- Wooden case
- 8.25" Carving knife
- 8" Chef knife
- 7" Santoku knife
- 5" Santoku knife
- 3.25" Paring knife
Amazon · 23 hrs ago
Magnetic Cheat Sheet 3-Pack for Instant Pot/Air Fryers
$11 $23
free shipping via Prime
It's $12 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Enjoyee via Amazon.
Features
- One chart is designed for use with an air fryer, the other two for an Instant Pot or an electric pressure cooker.
- They bend and fit 6- and 8-quart models.
- Waterproof and oil-proof coating
Nordstrom Rack · 14 hrs ago
BergHOFF Leo 11" Covered Wok
$45 $135
$8 shipping
That's $27 less than most stores charge. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
Tips
- Not recommended for gas cooktops.
Features
- 4.4-quart capacity
Sur La Table · 5 days ago
Sur la Table Clearance Sale
up to 79% off
Shop discounted cookware, bakeware, knives, towels, and more. Shop Now at Sur La Table
Tips
- Shipping adds $5.99, or get free shipping with $59.
13 Deals · 1 wk ago
Magnetic 3 LED Flash Light
$5 $16
$1 shipping
It's $11 under list price. Buy Now at 13 Deals
Tips
- If you're ordering six or more, shipping is free.
Features
- flexible neck
- magnetic tool (includes four batteries)
- extends from 6.5" to 21.5"
