Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Northern Tool · 1 hr ago
Roughneck 12V Fuel Transfer Pump
$85 $200
pickup at Northern Tool

It's $115 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Northern Tool

Tips
  • Note this item is currently backordered and has an estimated shipping time of 15 to 29 days.
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $14.99 shipping charge.
Features
  • 8 GPM flow rate
  • 3/4" inlet and outlet with swivel connector at nozzle inlet
  • includes a 3-ft. x 3/4" hose, 40" steel telescoping pipe, aluminum nozzle, and 2" tank adapter
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Tools & Hardware Northern Tool Roughneck
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register