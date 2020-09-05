Apply coupon code "8825920" for an additional savings of $10 off for a total of $303 off list. Buy Now at UntilGone
- desk can rotate 180°F
- MDF construction
- 4 shelves, 1 drawer, and 1 cabinet
It's $11 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at IKEA
- Available in Black-Brown or White.
- Delivery is available for select ZIP codes.
- drawer stops
- cord/cable opening in back
This is $21 under list and a longer, simpler alternative to the Micke variant below. Buy Now at IKEA
- In Black/Brown.
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge shipping fees, which can cost as much as $49.
- 29.5" x 56" x 19.5"
- cable tidy
Save on over 11 thousand items from drawing tables, desk tops, laptop desks, to office desks for both students learning remotely and the work-from-home crowd, all with prices starting around $44. Shop Now at Wayfair
Save on over 400 desks, with prices starting at $50. Buy Now at Wayfair
Coupon code "6656920-AFS" drops it to $44 off list and grabs free shipping. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- 31.5” x 15.7”
- storage strap
Apply coupon code "7559720-AFS" to save $64 off list price. Buy Now at UntilGone
- 2.4" LCD monitor
- 320 x 240 resolution
- 0.3 mega pixels camera
- 180 seconds total record time
Coupon code "5092920-AFS" takes $12 off the list price and grabs free shipping. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Push down your opener and open a bottle instantly.
- Model: 5092920-AFS
Apply coupon code "452SHRT" for the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Available in Assorted or Grey.
Sign In or Register