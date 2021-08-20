from $16
Rosh Hashanah Baskets at Gift Kosher
$15 shipping

Save on a range of Kosher food gifts, including gefilte fish, starting at $15.99. Shop Now

  • All products are 100% Kosher Pareve. All baked goods are Pat Yisrael, Yashan, and Pareve. All dairy products are Chalav Yisrael.
  • Shipping starts at $14.99. (Rosh Hashanah gifts start shipping August 24.)
  • Posted by Amy.
  • Why she loves this deal: "With the Jewish High Holidays coming up, Kosher gift baskets are a great way to help your friends celebrate. Since everything is certified Kosher, you don't have to worry if what you're sending is appropriate."
  • Pictured is the Gift Kosher Rosh Hashanah Tea Themed Gift Basket for $31.99 ($11 off).
