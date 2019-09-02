New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Roomba by iRobot 680 Robot Vacuum
$200
free shipping

Walmart offers the Roomba by iRobot 680 Robot Vacuum for $199.99 with free shipping. That's $40 under our mention from three weeks ago and within a buck of the lowest price we've seen. (It's the lowest price we could find today by $64.) Buy Now

Features
  • 3-stage cleaning system
  • auto-adjust cleaning head
  • 7-day scheduling
  • charging dock
  • Model: 680
Details
