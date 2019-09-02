Personalize your DealNews Experience

Walmart offers the Roomba by iRobot 680 Robot Vacuum for $199.99 with free shipping. That's $40 under our mention from three weeks ago and within a buck of the lowest price we've seen. (It's the lowest price we could find today by $64.) Buy Now
Today only, DealParade via Rakuten offers the refurbished Samsung POWERbot App-Controlled Self-Charging Robot Vacuum for $209.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that price to $178.49. With free shipping, that's $22 under our March mention and the best deal we've seen in any condition. (iT'S $171 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit.) Buy Now
Dyson via eBay takes an extra 20% off new and refurbished Dyson vacuums and accessories, with no minimum purchase required, via coupon code "JGETDYSON". Plus, these orders bag free shipping. Some exclusions apply. Shop Now
Dora-e via Amazon offers the Deik Cordless Rechargeable Stick Vacuum Cleaner for $98.99. Coupon code "2OIDFEXQ" drops the price to $69.29. With free shipping, that's $30 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner in Dark Black for $29.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now
Walmart offers the BIC Gelocity Original Retractable Gel Pen 24-Pack in Black for $13.94. Redeem this mail-in rebate to cut that to $0. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $14. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 35% off a selection of kitchen appliances, patio furniture, tools and more during its DIY and Done Event. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (Otherwise, orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
