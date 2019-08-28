Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Walmart offers the RoomMates The Lion King Peel & Stick Giant Wall Decals for $12.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Alexander Taron Engstler Cuckoo Clock for $35.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Sylvania Motion Sensor LED Light for $9.99. Coupon code "MOTION40" drops it to $5.99. With free shipping, that's $3 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we could find now by $7. Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 73% off a selection of rugs. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. (Orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Diligence-Man via Amazon offers the B-Best Guardians of The Galaxy Baby Groot 6" Flower Pot / Pen Holder for $4.01 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Hanes Men's ComfortSoft Tagless V-Neck T-Shirt 9-Pack in White for $9.76. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $3 under our mention from last month, $14 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
