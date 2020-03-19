Personalize your DealNews Experience
Can't get the gang together to go kobold-hunting? Take the session online with this free virtual tabletop, which has built-in video and voice chat, text chat, and integrated rolling. Shop Now
Save on Monopoly, Uno, chess, You Are NOT The Father, and other family classics. Shop Now at Walmart
Save on board games, plush dolls, costumes, figures, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
That's the best price we could find for a 2-pack by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
Save up to $7 on each of these four games and give the kids something to do. Shop Now at Amazon
Ain't no party like a Netflix Party cos a Netflix Party don't require close proximity with other people. Shop Now
Sling is offering a huge selection of streaming video free of charge, including kids' shows, movies, sitcoms like Third Rock From the Sun and Grounded For Life, and way too much good Gordon Ramsay content for me to reasonably remain productive. Shop Now
Test a free Persil ProClean Disc sample against your current laundry detergent. Shop Now
Many zoos are temporarily closed, but you can get an up-close view right at home with these live streams of penguins, tigers, polar bears, giraffes, and several more. Plus, check out pre-recorded panda footage. Shop Now
