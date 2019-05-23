Walmart offers the Roku Ultra 4K HDR Streaming Player with JBL Headphones for $79 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $21. Buy Now
Tips
  • Many retailers are matching this price or charge a buck more
  • Includes 30-day free trial of Sling when activated by July 7
Features
  • up to 3840×2160 (4K) resolution
  • Dolby Audio
  • voice remote
  • Ethernet & WiFi