HDR10

802.11n wireless

streaming apps (including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)

remote control with voice search

Wholesale Connection via Rakuten offers the Roku Premiere 4K HDR Streaming Media Player for $38.99. Coupon code "WC6" cuts that to. With, that's the best deal we could find for the model by $7 and the lowest outright price we've seen forRoku 4K player. Deal ends January 22. This 2018 model features:Note: This coupon can only be used once per account. (You must be signed in to use it.)