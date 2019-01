HDR10

802.11n wireless

streaming apps (including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)

remote control with voice search

Walmart offers the Roku Premiere 4K HDR Streaming Media Player bundled with 1 Month of YouTube TV for. Opt for in-storeto avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's a buck under our mention from two days ago (of just the media player) and the best deal we've seen. (It's also a buck less than what you'd pay for the media player alone elsewhere; the 1-month subscription has a value of $40.) This 2018 model features: