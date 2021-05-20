Rogue 5-Piece Complete Drum Set for $297
New
eBay · 58 mins ago
Rogue 5-Piece Complete Drum Set
$297 $350
free shipping

Coupon code "PLAYMUSIC21" drops it to $53 less than Guitar Center charges and a very low price for an adult size drum kit. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Musician's Friend via eBay.
  • Available in Red or Black.
Features
  • 18x16" bass drum
  • 10x7" & 12x8" rack toms
  • 14x12" floor tom
  • 13x4" snare
  • cymbals & hardware included
  • Code "PLAYMUSIC21"
  • Expires 5/24/2021
    Published 58 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
