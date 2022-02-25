It's the best deal we could find by at least $18 for this lightweight yet powerful mic. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quickndone via eBay.
- Integrated Rycote Lyre shock mounting
- rugged reinforced ABS construction
- 3.5mm mini-jack output
-
Published 34 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
It's $64 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by audiosavings via eBay.
- includes transmitter and 2 microphones
- Model: RWM1201VH
That's the best price we could find by $19. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by quickndone via eBay.
- fixed-focus, wide-angle lens w/ native 150° FOV and five selectable FOVs
- stereo condenser mics arranged in an X/Y pattern
- can handle sound pressure levels up to 120 dB
- includes auto gain, a low-cut filter, a 3.5mm line-in/mic-in port, and a headphone output
- Model: Q2n-4K
Take half off with coupon code "HQVSZZ7Q". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by TC Micro Live via Amazon.
- 192KHz/24Bit sampling rate
- 30Hz to 20KHz frequency response
- one-touch mute
- LED indicator light
- 3.5mm headphone jack
- gain knob
- pop filter
- Model: MR02
Use coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" for a low by $3. Buy Now at Lenovo
- includes USB-C to USB-A cable
- 24-bit/96kHz resolution
- plug and play
- Model: 78090987
It's $110 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by spreetail on eBay
- 12,000 BTU output
- remote control
- Model: BMS500-AAU012-1AHXXA
That's a buck less than you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by americanclassicmotors via eBay
- compatible with a wide range of models, listed on product page.
- Model: 960
Get a jump on your spring gardening and home improvement with discounts on gardening and power tools. Plus, you'll get an extra $50 off your order of $200 or more. (Check out the pictured Certified Refurb WORX Aerocart 8-in1 2-Wheel Wheelbarrow for $179.70. It's about $199 new, so padding your order to $200 means anything $50 or less would essentially be free.) Shop Now at eBay
Save on an array of hand tools, power tools, and accessories from DeWalt, Milwaukee, Makita, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Milwaukee M12 12V 3/8" Cordless Ratchet for $89.90 (low by $39)
Sign In or Register