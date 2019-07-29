New
Ends Today
Meh · 1 hr ago
Rockz 5000mah Power Bank w/ Wall Charger
2 for $14
$5 shipping

Today only, Meh offers the Rockz USB-C 5000mah Power Bank w/ Wall Charger 2-Pack for $14 plus $5 for shipping. That's $31 under the lowest price we could find for this quantity elsewhere. Buy Now

Features
  • wall outlet
  • integrated USB-A cable
  • integrated USB-C cable
↑ less
Buy from Meh
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 14 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Portable Power Banks Meh Private Label Brands
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register