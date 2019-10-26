New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Rockwell ShopSeries 10" Table Saw with Stand
$143 $180
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $37. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Rockwell via eBay.
  • It includes a 3-year limited warranty through the seller.
Features
  • 15 Amp 5,000 RMP motor
  • built-in dust port
  • includes quick release rip fence, push stick and miter gauge
  • Model: SS7202
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Power Tools eBay Rockwell
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register