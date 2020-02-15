Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Rockwell RK7136.2 14-Amp 10" Miter Saw
$80 $220
free shipping

That's at least $59 less than you'd pay elsewhere and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Rockwell Tools via eBay.
Features
  • die-cast aluminum construction
  • bevel adjusts from 0 to 45 degrees
  • preset miter detents
  • integrated dust collection system
  • Model: RK7136.2
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Power Tools eBay Rockwell
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register