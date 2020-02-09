Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Rockwell JawStand Portable Work Support Stand
$47 $101
free shipping

That's $22 under what Amazon charges. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Rockwell via eBay.
Features
  • 1.75" clamping range
  • max load of 220 lbs.
  • height adjustment range 29" to 41"
  • bevel range of 0° to 90°
  • Model: RK9033
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Tools & Hardware eBay Rockwell
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register