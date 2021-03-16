New
eBay · 42 mins ago
Rockville SingMix 5 600W Karaoke / Stereo Receiver
$180 $399
free shipping

It's $219 under list price and the best we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by audiosavings via eBay.
Features
  • Built-in bluetooth with 35-foot range
  • USB input
  • 3 front microphone
  • 2 rear mic inputs
  • Removable 19” Rack mount brackets
  • remote control
  • 600 Watt RMS
  • Popularity: 3/5
