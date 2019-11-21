New
eBay · 28 mins ago
Rockville RHB70 Speaker System
$35 $90
free shipping

That's tied with our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $10 today Buy Now

Tips
  • Sold by audiosavings via eBay
  • Amazon matches this price
Features
  • SD card slot (no card)
  • two 3" speakers
  • 4" subwoofer
  • Bluetooth
  • LED display
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Speakers eBay Rockville
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register