Features
- 25 watts x 2 RMS @ 8 ohm
- 35 watts x 2 RMS @ 4 ohm
- Built in Bluetooth with 33 foot range
- Built-in Preamplifier
- Adjustable bass and treble
- USB input
Amazon · 2 hrs ago
USBNovel Mini Wireless Bluetooth Adapter Receiver
$9 $18
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply code "C6LIFMRI" to save 50%. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by USBNovel Direct via Amazon.
Features
- Bluetooth 5.0
- connects two Bluetooth devices at the same time
- up to 8 hours of playtime on a single charge
Amazon · 6 days ago
Sony 5.2-Ch Surround Sound Home Theater Receiver
$249 $278
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $29. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 4K HDR compatible
- Bluetooth
- 4 HDMI inputs (1 output)
- 725W power (145W per channel)
- Model: STRDH590
eBay · 2 wks ago
Denon AVR-X4500H 9.2 Ch. 4K AV Receiver
$1,199 $1,599
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $301. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Listenup via eBay.
Features
- Audyssey MultEQ XT32
- streaming media support (such as Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, etc.)
- HEOS wireless multi-room technology
- Amazon Alexa
- 125W per channel
- Model: AVRX4500H
eBay · 5 hrs ago
Refurb Dell Optiplex or HP Pro Elite Desktop PC w/ 2 19" LCDs
$180 $352
free shipping
That's a savings of at least $172 compared against similar new models all bought separately elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Note: We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- Sold by uptstore via eBay.
- A 90-day upstore warranty applies.
Features
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
eBay · 2 hrs ago
Apple iPhone Lightning Dock
$16 $30
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by emb-phones via eBay.
- Available in Rose Gold.
Features
- charges and syncs iPhone
- audio line-out port
- includes male and female Lightning Connectors
- Model: MNN62AM/A
eBay · 4 days ago
Mesh Screen Privacy Tarp
from $30
free shipping
That's at least $2 less than what you'd pay for comparable tarps elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Available in Beige and Black, in 4- and 6-foot heights, in select lengths from 25- to 50-feet.
- Sold by apluschoice via eBay.
Features
- water-resistant
- 90% visibility blockage
- reinforced binding and grommets
eBay · 2 days ago
Certified Refurb Bose Electronics at eBay
up to 50% off
free shipping
Save on over 20 items including headphones from $80, speakers from $85, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- These item are backed by a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
